|
|
Owen P. "Skeeter" Rumburg
York - Owen P. "Skeeter" Rumburg, 72, entered into rest on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Delilah (DeLung) Rumburg for 53 years. Born February 2, 1947 in Princeton, WV, son of the late Forrest and Elector (Harvey) Rumburg. Owen was a graduate of Bluefield State College in West Virginia and a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. For thirty years, he was the owner and operator of Manchester Hydraulics, Inc. His legacy continues with three generations, operating the business in Pennsylvania and Virginia. Owen loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He sailed the Chesapeake Bay for over twenty years, and had his granddaughter on her first sail at two weeks of age. His passion for auto racing began in his teens at the drag strip, and this evolved into autocross and later sports car racing with his son Jerod. All of his grandchildren were introduced to kart racing, with the youngest starting as early as four years of age. Supported by their Pawpaw, his grandsons have continued with sports car racing in the IMSA and NASA series.
A visitation will be at 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Providence Presbyterian Church, 1215 Church Road, York, PA 17404. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor Dr. Vincent Wood, officiating.
Burial and graveside services will be held at New Zion Community Cemetery in Elgood, WV on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and will be officiated by his brother Dr. H. Rondel Rumburg.
Owen is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Delilah, a son Jerod M. Rumburg and his wife Kim of Beaverdam, VA, grandchildren: Mackenzie, Tanner, Hunter and Luke Rumburg, siblings: H. Rondel Rumburg, Pamela Wood and Martha Brookman. He was preceded in death by a son Randall F. Rumburg, brother Dennis Rumburg and sister Susie Strickland.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Vision of Hope c/o Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, 2101 N. Front Street, Governors Plaza North, Bldg. 2, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019