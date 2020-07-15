Paige Stone
YORK COUNTY - On Saturday, July 11th 2020, Paige (Bechtel) Stone, beloved daughter, cherished sister, a new mother and wife, left too soon at age 22.
Thomas Bechtel and Heather (Covert) Gabell from Abbottstown, Pennsylvania welcomed Paige into this world July 13th, 1997.
A vibrant beauty with natural grace, she pursued pageants and fashion with gifted creativity, while her need to nurture often found her bringing home anything from ducks to dogs.
She had worked as a lab technician for CJ Miller, LLC but her passion project was raising rabbits and managing her website "Precious Stone Rabbitry." Aside from that she could bake a mean cupcake and enjoyed tackling new recipes.
Light and laughter were present whenever she was around, for she wasn't afraid to live; to shine; to help. She made those around her come alive as well. Her greatest moments were, no doubt, the time she spent caring for and loving her daughter Lily.
Paige is survived by a daughter, Lilith (Lily) Stone, a step daughter, Vaella; father, Thomas Bechtel; mother, Heather (Covert) Gabell; step mother, Angie Bechtel; siblings, Jeremy Covert, Alyssa Gabell and Jacob Bechtel; a grandfather, Edgar Bechtel and his wife Vivian; a grandmother, Brenda Hinkle and her husband Dan and a great grandmother, Thelma Heaps. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Stone and her grandparents, William and Ellen Covert.
Her generosity was expressed through her donations to multiple funds including wildlife programs and the American Heart Association
, the latter due to the passing of her grandfather. The family requests that donations be made to an organization helping with either type of charity.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Certified Celebrant Brigitte Morgan will be officiating at the service. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com