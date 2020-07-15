1/1
Paige Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paige's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paige Stone

YORK COUNTY - On Saturday, July 11th 2020, Paige (Bechtel) Stone, beloved daughter, cherished sister, a new mother and wife, left too soon at age 22.

Thomas Bechtel and Heather (Covert) Gabell from Abbottstown, Pennsylvania welcomed Paige into this world July 13th, 1997.

A vibrant beauty with natural grace, she pursued pageants and fashion with gifted creativity, while her need to nurture often found her bringing home anything from ducks to dogs.

She had worked as a lab technician for CJ Miller, LLC but her passion project was raising rabbits and managing her website "Precious Stone Rabbitry." Aside from that she could bake a mean cupcake and enjoyed tackling new recipes.

Light and laughter were present whenever she was around, for she wasn't afraid to live; to shine; to help. She made those around her come alive as well. Her greatest moments were, no doubt, the time she spent caring for and loving her daughter Lily.

Paige is survived by a daughter, Lilith (Lily) Stone, a step daughter, Vaella; father, Thomas Bechtel; mother, Heather (Covert) Gabell; step mother, Angie Bechtel; siblings, Jeremy Covert, Alyssa Gabell and Jacob Bechtel; a grandfather, Edgar Bechtel and his wife Vivian; a grandmother, Brenda Hinkle and her husband Dan and a great grandmother, Thelma Heaps. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Stone and her grandparents, William and Ellen Covert.

Her generosity was expressed through her donations to multiple funds including wildlife programs and the American Heart Association, the latter due to the passing of her grandfather. The family requests that donations be made to an organization helping with either type of charity.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Certified Celebrant Brigitte Morgan will be officiating at the service. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved