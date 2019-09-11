|
Pamela A. Fortney
Newport - Pamela A. Mercer Fortney, 63, entered into rest Monday September 9, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital.
A visitation will be 9-10 Saturday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pamela was born July 31, 1956 in Germantown, PA, the daughter of Noreen Meyer Mercer Stiffler of New Holland, and the late Garth Mercer. She was the step-daughter of the late Harold Stiffler. She had been employed in various administrative support roles.
Pamela is survived by her daughter Autumn Marie Strock and her husband Matthew; 4 grandchildren; 2 brothers Mark Mercer and Patrick Mercer. She was preceded in death by a son Matthew J. Fortney.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA in honor of Pam's love of animals.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019