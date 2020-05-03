|
Pamela Geiselman
Jacobus - Today, 04/30/2020, the world lost a very special person. Maybe not in your world at large as she was not an actress, celebrity, in government or business; but, she was one of the most caring persons in our world of Jacobus, PA and beyond. She not only knew the mailperson, the baker, bakery staff, the library staff, the dog groomers, and the neighbors - but she was their friend and cared about them. She would talk, listen, and pray from her heart for all these people as well as her family and those from their playing group Homemade Jam. As she battled her cancer these past months, friends, neighbors, and family poured blessings to us from bread pudding, meals, flowers, hair care, yard care, but most of all their most precious treasure of time. Whether in the hospital, care home or at home people remarked about all the visitors that consistently blessed us because Mom blessed them. I witnessed the saying do unto others as you would have them do to you because my Mom cared and loved all of us. Know this, even if we can not see her anymore with our physical eyes, we will continue to envision my Mom in our hearts. Be assured, we are also in her heart and prayers from above.
Family left behind are husband Donald H. Geiselman of 45 years. Daughter Shelly (Geiselman) Fouke and husband John, their children Micah and Elizabeth. Daughter Melissa (Geesey) Drake, husband Robert Drake their children K. Andrew "Drews" Koch and wife Kristen, Whitney (Drake) Wagner and husband Jeremy, and Amber (Drake) DeSousa and husband Cesar. She has 6 great grandchildren. She has six living brothers - Greg, Chris, Dave, Joe, Jeff and Brian and 3 sisters - MaryAnn, Cathy and Tish.
A celebration of life will be scheduled this Summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The or Spirit Trust Lutheran.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 3, 2020