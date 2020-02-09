|
Pammy J. Ilgenfritz
West York - Pammy J. Ilgenfritz, 57, passed on January 21, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Pammy was born August 28, 1962 to Joseph C Lentz Sr. and Pauline (Ruth) Lentz. She earned her Associate in Specialized Business Degree at Yorktowne Business Institute in 1987 and her Specialized Technology Degree at YTI Career Institute in 2007.
Devoting her entire life to her family, 35 of those years were connected to her passion, the sport of bowling. She accomplished many bowling achievements through the years; her proudest moments were becoming a member of the York County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2006, and then giving back to the sport by serving on the York Adams USBC Board of Directors, along with her involvement coaching youth bowlers. She also enjoyed motorcycle riding with her great friends and family, fishing, going to the beach and the mountains.
Pammy is survived by her husband of 39 years Christopher Ilgenfritz, daughter Brittany Ilgenfritz, son Zachary Ilgenfritz, and her puppy dog Sammie. She is also survived by her mother Pauline Lentz, a brother Joseph C. Lentz Jr and his wife Lacey, a sister Penny Bievenour and her husband Jeff, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Suburban Bowlerama 1945 South Queen Street York, Pa 17403 on February 23, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020