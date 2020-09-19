Paraskevi (Voula) SkeparniasYork - Voula Skeparnias, 92, of York entered into rest peacefully at home on September 18, 2020. Shew was born in Malamata (Nafpaktias), Greece to George and Eleni (Taraviras) Mallas. Voula was the devoted wife of the late, Nicholas L. Skeparnias, for 53 years.She is survived by her daughter, Vasiliki (Bess) and husband Steven Agapis, and son Louis and wife Maria (Dianastasis) Skeparnias; five grandsons, John and wife Lisa Agapis, Nicholas and wife Ann Agapis, George and wife Megan Agapis, John and wife Vasso Skeparnias and Nicholas Skeparnias and fiancé Demi Emmanuel; and six great grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, Peter and Kelly Agapis and Leonidas and Maria Skeparnias. Voula is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sophia Loukopoulos, Polixeni Triantis, Vasilios Malls and Athena Mallas.Upon immigrating to York from Greece in 1951, Voula worked as a seamstress. Her hobbies included: traveling, gardening, and cooking. It was rare for her to allow family and friends to leave her home without preparing them a meal, or presenting them with fresh baked bread and produce from her garden to take home.Voula was a dedicated member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where she served for many years on the Ladies Philoptohos Society preparing pastries for the Food Festivals.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York with Father Andrew Tsakitis officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.