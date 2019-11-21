|
|
Parthenia K. Mosebrook
Seven Valleys - Parthenia K. (Lehman) Mosebrook, 96, of Seven Valleys, died November 19, 2019 at York Hospital following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Mosebrook.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, 100 East George Street, York New Salem, with her pastor Rev. Rick Stuempfle, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church. There will be no viewing and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Mosebrook was born in Pine Grove, Pa and was a daughter of the late Edwin and Sarah (Houtz) Lehman.
She was employed as a finisher with the former Seven Valleys Garment Company for 15 years and prior to that she was a Sexton for Zion Shaffer's Church, Seven Valleys for 12 years.
She was a member of St. Jacob's UCC Church and was a former member of the Jefferson AARP Chapter #3699 and of the Holiday Choir at Zion Shaffer's Church where she was a former member.
Parthenia loved and lived for her family and called everyone, especially her grandchildren "Sugar Lumps".
She leaves four daughters, Brenda L. Hunt of Red Lion, Nancy L. Fike and husband Sam of Glenville, Lorolei P. Hash of York and Sandra M. Lambert and husband George of Hanover; a son, Henry A. "Hank" Mosebrook Jr. and wife Barbara of Thomasville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Diane Mary Mosebrook and two sisters and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Motorcycle Association, memo line Run for the Son, c/o Henry Mosebrook Jr. 6851 Lincoln Highway, Thomasville, Pa 17364.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019