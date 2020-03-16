|
|
Particia Sueck
Please note change in place of service. Patricia Ann (Higgins) Sueck, 86, formerly of Airville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Elmer Charles Sueck. Viewings will be held 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. There will also be a 10-11 a.m. viewing followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Her pastor, Father Mark Weiss will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Chanceford Presbyterian Cemetery in Lower Chanceford Township.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020