Pat (Patricia) Miller
- - PAT MILLER, SUBSTITUTE TEACHER OF YORK CITY SCHOOLS, PASSES
Pat (Patricia) Miller passed away at age 85 on June 15, 2019. A 50-year York, Pennsylvania, resident, Pat was known as a frequent York City Schools substitute teacher between 1969 and 1996; as a member and Sunday School teacher of Temple Baptist Church of York; and as an outgoing person who took in those in need, both under her roof and under her wing.
For 44 years Pat resided as an active neighbor at Brillhart Station Road southwest of York and for six years at the seniors' community on Stony Brook Drive in East York.
Pat was born and raised in Atlantic, Iowa, where she graduated from Atlantic High School, then known as Patty Shepperd. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she met her husband at a card party. The couple lived in St. Joseph, Missouri, then Cleveland, Ohio, and then Ft. Worth, Texas, before settling in York.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Shepperd and Dorothy (Herman) Shepperd of Atlantic, Iowa, and by her son, Russell Miller, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Miller, her daughter, Eileen Miller of Cornwall, New York, her daughter Wanda Nace and grandson Wyatt Nace of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, her brother Duane Shepperd and nephew Doug Shepperd of Atlantic, Iowa, and niece Nancy Duffy of Council Bluffs, Iowa. She is also survived by the over ten foster children she was a mother to, they having originated from York and Viet Nam, who lived with her in the 1970s and 1980s and remained close to her till her final days, having been a source of great joy to her and her husband.
Visitation with the family will be offered Friday, June 21st, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good News Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, East York.
On Saturday, June 22nd, again at Good News Baptist Church, visitation with the family will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., then a procession to the cemetery, followed by a return to the church for a social gathering, with light lunch and the sharing of memories of Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Funeral services are by Eberly Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019