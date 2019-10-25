|
|
Patricia A. Bigler
York - Patricia A. Bigler, 75, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at York Hospital with her family by her side.
She was the wife of Arthur W. Bigler, Jr., sharing 58 happy years of marriage.
Patricia was born in Yorkana on April 6, 1944, daughter of the late William C. and Rachel Marie (Crumling) Ruby.
Patricia worked for Tighe Industries in the Human Resources department. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hellam. She enjoyed going to the beach, Bible Study, the ladies card club and gardening. She loved spending time with family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed travelling with Art and her friends; numerous cruises, trips to the West, and family beach trips. Pat especially enjoyed spontaneous day trips with Art.
In addition to her husband, she is survived and dearly missed by two daughters, Michele (Mick) R. Keller of Camp Hill and partner Brian Dassow and Vicki Neely and her husband, Shawn of Hellam; son, Chuck Bigler of Hellam; three grandchildren, Nathan Neely and his wife, Lauren, Nicole Barrett and her husband, Emery, and Hannah Bigler; four great grandchildren, Tristan, Britain, Camden, and Hope; three siblings, Delores Gust, Donald Ruby and his wife, Barb, and Cindy Paules; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Arthur W. Bigler, III.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 200 E. Market St., Hellam, with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Canadochly Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 200 E. Market St., Hellam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019