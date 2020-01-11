Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Community Bible Church,
331 Anderson Ferry Road
Marietta, PA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Community Bible Church
331 Anderson Ferry Road
Marietta, PA
Patricia A. (Patti) Davison


1964 - 2020
Patricia A. (Patti) Davison Obituary
Patricia A. (Patti) Davison

Marietta - Patricia A. (Patti) Davison, aka Davis Lee, 55, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born Saturday, December 5, 1964 in York, she was the daughter of Gloria (Wood) Bobb of York and the late Bruce T. Bobb.

Patti was employed with Donegal Middle School for over 20 years. She enjoyed music, sunshine and laughter, but most of all she loved being with her family.

Surviving are six children: Vanna S. Davison (Bryant) of Thompsontown; Jordan W. Coppersmith (Thalia) of Lancaster; Ronnie L. Greiner (Greg) of Mount Joy; Vaughna L. Coppersmith (Eddie) of Mount Joy; Josh Coppersmith of Michigan and Jeremiah Coppersmith (Laura) Hazelton; 14 grandchildren; a sister Christi Bernlohr (Chris) of York; two brothers: Tim Bobb (Jessica) of York and Michael Bobb (Susan) of Pasadena, MD and her lifelong partner Wayne Coppersmith of Marietta.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, in Patti's own words…"I would encourage anyone who wants to do anything in my memory, to please just do a kind act for a stranger.... Do you know how good that feels? "

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
