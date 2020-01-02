|
|
Patricia A. Ferraris O'Neill, Esq.
Stewartstown - Patricia (Patty) Ferraris O'Neill, attorney and teacher, died of ALS at her home in Stewartstown, PA, on December 27, 2019.
Patty attended Morris Catholic High School, Roanoke College, Towson University. and the University of Maryland School of Law. She worked at Shepard Pratt Hospital, the Forbush School and The Immigration section of the USDOJ prior to practicing family law in Frederick and Towson, MD. She also headed the Paralegal Program at CCBC, Dundalk and taught Business Law and Management.
Patty was born in Denville, NJ, on September 20, 1953, the eldest child of Ann Rita Ferraris and Earl Mario Ferraris (deceased). She is survived by her husband, David Johnson O'Neill, three sons, Robert H. Leaming, Jonathan Hewlett (Andrew), and Brian (Tiffany) O'Neill, four grandchildren, Sebastian Leaming, and Natalie, Kendall, and Corbin O'Neill, four sisters, Celia Dumke (Charlie), Clare Kotteles (Barry), Mary Ann Hand (Mark), Faith Oberman (Charlie), two brothers, Michael Ferraris (Kathy) and Steven Ferraris, and 14 nieces and nephews and two great-nephews.
Patty was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, in Red Lion, PA where a funeral service and reception will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family requests contributions to ALS Society South Central PA equipment "closet", in lieu of flowers.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020