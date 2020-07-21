Patricia A. Gohn (Snyder), 89, of Red Lion, passed into eternity on July 18. She was the wife of the late Ned L. Gohn. Born February 10, 1931 in Red Lion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Curvin and Laura Snyder (Warner). She was also preceded in death by her sister, Adele Taylor (Snyder). Pat graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1948. As a young girl, she was very physically active. She raised a steer on the family farm. Her love for baseball and athletics led her to be offered a place in a women's professional baseball league; however, she had to turn it down to help run the household upon the death of her father.

Pat was known to be content in all things, and was very generous with her possessions. In the early years of marriage, she kept score for her husband's baseball games. She would take the children along to baseball games, bowling, and family fishing trips. She was very active in the Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion, and sang in the choir for many years.

Pat worked for over 40 years as a customer service representative for Yorktowne Kitchens, and kept in touch with former co-workers as the years passed. After retiring, she served banquets at the Great American Saloon for several years. Her love for others, and tremendous sense of humor made for many happy times.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Brenda Kemper (Gohn) and her husband, John; a son, Martin Gohn and his wife, Laura; two grandchildren, Bert Streavig and Mandi Streavig, both of Dallastown; two step-grandchildren, Jordan Kemper of Red Lion, and Shane Kemper of Dallastown; and great grandson, Brandon Streavig.

There will be an informal gathering and celebration of her life at a future date yet to be determined by the family.

