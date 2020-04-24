|
Patricia A. Hammond
New Freedom - Patricia A. 'Patty' Hammond, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Hammond. Born in White Hall, Md., she was the daughter of the late Wilmer E. and Margaret Sarah (Blouse) Cummings. Patty had been a biochemist with Becton Dickinson for over 35 years. She enjoyed singing, playing cards, and loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are four children: Debbie Lynn Heaps and her husband Everett, C. Roger Main, Karen Ann Martin, and Faron Letcher Main and his wife, Becky; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Warren Earl Cummings, Kenneth Samuel Cummings, Robert Eugene Cummings, and Linda Lee Trout. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Earl Main, a daughter-in-law, Melissa Main, a son-in-law, Thomas Martin, a brother, John Wilmer Cummings, and a sister, Betty Mary Hackler.
Graveside services are private and at the convenience of her family due to the pandemic. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's memory to the St. Jude Tribute Program at .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020