Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead
Parkton, MD - Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead, 74 of Parkton, MD passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Wellspan Hospital in York, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Bisker R. Hollingshead, Jr.
Pat was born in 1945 to Ellsworth and Catherine (Barben) Grothe in Maryland Line, MD. She was a graduate of Hereford High School, class of 1964. When she wasn't home tending to her family, Pat really enjoyed bowling and shopping. You could usually find her out and about with her sister. She will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her two sons Jeff Hollingshead, and Randy Hollingshead and his wife Susie; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert Grothe, Sr. and his wife Dorothy; a sister Brenda Taylor and her husband Preston; and many nieces and nephews.
A time of viewing will be held at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Friday January 17, from 6PM until 8PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent in Pat's memory to the at 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020