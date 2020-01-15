Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hollingshead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead Obituary
Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead

Parkton, MD - Patricia A. "Pat" Hollingshead, 74 of Parkton, MD passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Wellspan Hospital in York, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Bisker R. Hollingshead, Jr.

Pat was born in 1945 to Ellsworth and Catherine (Barben) Grothe in Maryland Line, MD. She was a graduate of Hereford High School, class of 1964. When she wasn't home tending to her family, Pat really enjoyed bowling and shopping. You could usually find her out and about with her sister. She will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by her family and friends.

Pat is survived by her two sons Jeff Hollingshead, and Randy Hollingshead and his wife Susie; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert Grothe, Sr. and his wife Dorothy; a sister Brenda Taylor and her husband Preston; and many nieces and nephews.

A time of viewing will be held at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Friday January 17, from 6PM until 8PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent in Pat's memory to the at 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family with their wishes.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -