Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Patricia A. Hunt


1943 - 2019
Patricia A. Hunt Obituary
Patricia A. Hunt

Manchester - Patricia "Pat" A. (Fink) Hunt, 76, of Manchester, passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late John W. Hunt.

Pat was born April 20, 1943, in Newberrytown and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Josephine (Trowbridge) Fink.

She retired in 2001 from York International after 30 years of employment.

Pat is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Kunkle and his wife Kim of Mount Wolf, Richard Kunkle and his wife Chris of Walnutport, Pa., Michael Kunkle and his wife Connie of Hellam and Craig Leitheiser of Mount Wolf and Amanda Sheaffer; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Earnest Fink, Jr., Larry Fink and Bruce Fink.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share memories of Pat please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
