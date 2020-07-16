Patricia A. IronsYORK - Patricia A. "Pat" Irons, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at ManorCare North, York. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Irons.Mrs. Irons was born in Belnord, New Jersey on June 15, 1939, daughter of the late Willard L. and Francis B. (Gabois) Clay.She attended church services at ManorCare North. Pat retired in 1988 after being employed as a banquet waitress at several Baltimore locations.She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed Painting and drawing, her work was displayed on the ManorCare Nationwide calendars, in addition to crocheting, flowers and shopping. Pat was proud of her garden at ManorCare. She sold produce for the Activities Dept.Survivors include, two daughters, Karen D. Hale and her husband, George L. of Dover and Cathy A. Spath and her husband, Charles A. of Red Lion; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Janet Hartman and her husband, George of W.V. and a niece, Tracey Forman of W.V.A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.Pat requested that memorial contributions be made to ManorCare North, 1770 Barley Rd., York, PA 17408 or to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.