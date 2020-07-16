1/1
Patricia A. Irons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Irons

YORK - Patricia A. "Pat" Irons, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at ManorCare North, York. She was the wife of the late Donald W. Irons.

Mrs. Irons was born in Belnord, New Jersey on June 15, 1939, daughter of the late Willard L. and Francis B. (Gabois) Clay.

She attended church services at ManorCare North. Pat retired in 1988 after being employed as a banquet waitress at several Baltimore locations.

She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed Painting and drawing, her work was displayed on the ManorCare Nationwide calendars, in addition to crocheting, flowers and shopping. Pat was proud of her garden at ManorCare. She sold produce for the Activities Dept.

Survivors include, two daughters, Karen D. Hale and her husband, George L. of Dover and Cathy A. Spath and her husband, Charles A. of Red Lion; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Janet Hartman and her husband, George of W.V. and a niece, Tracey Forman of W.V.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Pat requested that memorial contributions be made to ManorCare North, 1770 Barley Rd., York, PA 17408 or to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved