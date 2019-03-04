Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Jones Obituary
Patricia A. Jones

Felton - Patricia Ann (Vitek) Jones, 75, died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy. She was the wife of Marvin C. Jones to whom she was married for 56 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A viewing will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on March 21, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Joseph I. and Evelyn (Carrington) Vitek. Patricia owned a florist business in Crossroads.

Mrs. Jones loved animals and over the years rescued dozens of cats, dogs, cows and ponies. Patti enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling to her beach house at Craft Haven in Perryville, MD. She was the rock of the family that loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Marvin, Patricia leaves three daughters, Jennifer Holtzapple and her husband, Daniel R. of Dallastown, Deborah Metten and future son in law, Billy of Eatonton, GA and Joanna Kowalewski and her husband, Chris of Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph P. Vitek of Kent Island, MD; daughter in law, Mary Jones of Arnold, MD; and her beloved rescue dogs, Precious and Nipper. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your choice of an animal charity rescue group focused on rescue and adoption. If choosing to send flowers, Patricia's preference would be yellow roses.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now