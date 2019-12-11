|
|
Patricia A. Kellison
Dover - Patricia Ann Kellison, 73, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services-North. She was the wife of the late Donald Kelllison.
Born in Harrisburg on April 25, 1946, Pat was the daughter of the late Thomas and Vera (Wrightstone) Eppley.
Mrs. Kellison is survived by two sons, Todd Kellison, wife Karrie, of Wellsville, PA
and Tracy Kellison, wife Lisa, of Dover, PA; grandchildren: Kristen, Kourtney, Bailey, Julia, and Dalton; brothers, Frank Eppley, wife Ginny, of Smethport, PA and Chester Eppley, Mechanicsburg, PA, William Eppley, wife Sharon, of Summerdale, PA; sisters, Darlene Barclay, Loysville, PA and Tammy Eppley, Harrisburg, PA; nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Emmanuel Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019