|
|
Patricia A. Krone
York - Patricia Ann Krone died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of Clair R. Krone. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 19th.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private at Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 11, 1936 in York, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Hedley E. and Grace (Bankert) Rutland. Pat was a 1953 graduate of West York Area High School and a 1957 graduate from the University of Delaware receiving a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Home Economics.
She became a Registered Dietician upon completion of the internship program at Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA. Pat started her career at York Hospital in 1959. After a 32 year career, she retired in 1996 after working for SprirTrust Lutheran Retirement Communities (formerly Lutheran Social Services) at the York, Gettysburg and Shrewsbury Locations.
Mrs. Krone was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in York where she was active in the Lutheran Church Women Circle and Lutheran World Relief Quilt Ministry.
Along with her husband, Clair, Pat is survived by two daughters, Carol Frey and her husband, Arthur of Leesburg, VA and Diane Ferree and her husband, Jonathan of York; four grandchildren, Rachel Frey, Rebecca Frey, Laura Ferree and Jason Ferree; sister in law, Gail Rutland of Seven Valleys; five nieces and nephews; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Rutland and Ronald Rutland.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 West Market St., York, PA 17401.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020