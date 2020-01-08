|
Patricia A. Rhodes
MANCHESTER - Patricia A. (McIlvaine) Rhodes, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services—Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Rhodes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Pastor Greg Wahlberg of Calvary Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born May 19, 1942 in York, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edith (Knokey) McIlvaine.
She was employed for several years at M&T Bank in their trust department and later worked at Calvary Baptist Church.
A member of Calvary Baptist Church, White Rose Square Dancing Club, and a gardening club, she also enjoyed quilting, traveling and shopping. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Rhodes is survived by three children, Daniel Rhodes of Dover, David Rhodes and wife, Christine of Dover and Dayna Gross and husband, Scott of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Gregory Rhodes, Rachel Behne, Michael Rhodes, Jessica Lehman, Rebecca Frye, Emily Gross and Andrew Rhodes; seven great grandchildren; and one brother, Richard McIlvaine of Dallastown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020