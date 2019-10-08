|
Patricia A. Shouck
Spring Garden Twp - Patricia A. "Patti" Shouck, age 83, of Spring Garden Township, York, died on the evening of October 5, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Gary R. Shouck for more than 50 years.
Born April 29, 1936 in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ann (Thomas) Gentsch.
In addition to her husband, Gary, she is survived by her daughters, Sharon Rodgers, and her husband Richard Dittenhafer, of York, Lorrie Caplan, and her husband Howard, of York, Suzanne Cook, of York, and Robin Kauffman, and her husband Jeff, of Ocean City, Maryland; grandchildren; great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Patricia Gentsch; nephews, Richard Gentsch, Scott Gentsch, and Kevin Gentsch; and nieces, Diane Woods and Sandy Davila. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Gentsch.
Patti's obituary is a loving farewell to everyone who touched her life. She wanted to thank her family, especially her husband Gary, for their love and support. Special thanks go out to her friends Barbara Pines, Nancy Hostetter, and Jeannie Kreeger for their enduring compassion and companionship.
She was fortunate to have lived a full life and hoped that all who knew her would celebrate her life in their own fashion.
A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019