Patricia A. Shue



Dover - Patricia A. "Sis" Shue, 72, entered into rest on Thursday September 17, 2020 at York Hospital.



She was born December 28, 1947 in Dover. The daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Smith) Shue.



Patricia retired from Danskin, where she had worked since graduating from High School.



She is survived by two sisters, Gloria Garner of Dover and Connie Venable and husband James of Berlin, MD, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



The burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting the family with arrangements.









