Patricia A. Smallwood
York - Patricia A. Smallwood, 78, entered into rest Wednesday June 5, 2019 at The Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late Charles "Butch" Smallwood.
A visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Monday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Bishop Paul Heffner officiating.
Mrs. Smallwood was born January 10, 1941 in York, a daughter of the late Paul M. Heffner and Ellen A. (Heiss) Herman. She had been employed at Dallco, and later Kohl's, and was a 1958 graduate of York Catholic High School. She was a member of Church of God of the Bible Ministires and the Delphia AA Auxiliary.
Patricia is survived by her children Deborah A. Sipe, Tim Sipe, and Donald Sipe; grandchildren Desree Walker and her husband David, and T.J. Sipe; great-granddaughter Paisley Walker; a brother Bishop Paul E. Heffner.
She was preceded in death by a brother and sisters Lester Kinard, Linda McKenzie, and Mary Shelley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice 101 Good Drive, First Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 7, 2019