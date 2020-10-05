Patricia Ann Bothell
York - Patricia Ann (Baker) Bothell, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services South.
Born on October 7, 1945 in Somerset, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mary Pauline (Walters) Baker. For over 20 years, Patricia worked as a florist at Brown's Florist, Ore Valley Florist and Dandy Lion Florist. She loved animals and worked at an animal shelter. She was a crafty person and loved to paint ceramics. She was a member of the Archery Club.
Patricia is survived by her son, Kenton Bothell; daughter, Michele L. Anderson; granddaughter, Megan Morrison; brother, Thomas Baker and sisters Barbara Sucher and Linda Tall. She is preceded in death by brother, Randy Baker and sisters, Donna Cappello and Cathy Baker.
A viewing will be held from 1-2 pm on Friday, October, 9, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.