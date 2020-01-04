Services
Patricia Ann Carmichael

Hanover - Patricia Ann Carmichael, 81, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Born January 18, 1938 in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Elsie Mae (Moody) Ferguson. Patricia was the loving wife of Vaughn L. Carmichael with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.

Patricia was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Greenwood, SC and attended Furman University, Greenville, SC. She worked as a Budget Analyst for the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD for 20 years until her retirement.

Patricia enjoyed running marathons and spending time with her family.

In addition to her loving husband, Patricia is survived by one daughter, Holly Moreland of Gettysburg, PA, three grandchildren, Austin Moreland, Noah Moreland, and Hannah Moreland. She was preceded in death by one son Scott L. Carmichael, and one sister, Joyce Buckner.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memories and condolences maybe shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
