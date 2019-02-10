|
Patricia Ann Fogler Hughlett
Shrewsbury - Patricia Ann Fogler Hughlett, 85, of Shrewsbury, PA, went home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2019.
She was the loving and devoted wife of Robert E. Hughlett Sr. They were married on February 24, 1952, in Baltimore, MD.
Born February 20, 1933, Patricia was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Mc Namee) Fogler of Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore in 1951. She served in clerical positions at various places, including Maryland National Bank, Johns Hopkins University and Ohio State University Dental College. She retired as a unit clerk from York Hospital, where she served for 25 years.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her three children: R. Emmett Hughlett, (Denise) of Waterbury, VT, Judy Strausbaugh (Michael Franks) of Atlanta, GA, and Joanne Prettyman (Michael Papenberg) of Red Lion; a brother, Dennis Fogler (Gayle) of Norfolk, VA; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; she was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Patricia and her family would like to give heartfelt thanks to her home health care aide, Virginia Kauffman of Dover, PA (Deanie Taylor King Agency) and her nurse advocate Ruth Williams (Williams AdvoCare). They brought peace and comfort to her in the last months of her life.
Public visitation will be from 10AM until the time of her memorial service at 12PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019