Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 S. George St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 S. George St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hoyt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Hoyt


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Hoyt Obituary
Patricia Ann Hoyt

York - Patricia Ann Hoyt, 69, entered into rest Tuesday March 17, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of William H. Hoyt for 47 years.

A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Revs. John Kuchinski and Jonathan Sawicki as concelebrants. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Hoyt was born May 5, 1950 in York, a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Rita Mae (Mann) Luckman. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, where she had been a choir member and had served as Parish Council President. She was a 1968 graduate of York Catholic High School and had been employed as a bookkeeper with the Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA. She was past-president of the White Rose Mothers of Twins.

Patricia is survived by her husband; children Jennifer Leigh Johnson and her husband Steven, Joseph E. Hoyt and his wife Meghan, Christopher J. Hoyt and his wife Oneida; 4 grandchildren; brothers and sister Thomas Luckman and his wife Marilyn, J. Richard Luckman and his wife Anne, and Rita Smith; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iris Dramatic Society, c/o St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -