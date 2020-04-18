|
|
Patricia Ann Hoyt
York - Patricia Ann Hoyt, 69, entered into rest Tuesday March 17, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of William H. Hoyt for 47 years.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Revs. John Kuchinski and Jonathan Sawicki as concelebrants. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Hoyt was born May 5, 1950 in York, a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Rita Mae (Mann) Luckman. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, where she had been a choir member and had served as Parish Council President. She was a 1968 graduate of York Catholic High School and had been employed as a bookkeeper with the Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA. She was past-president of the White Rose Mothers of Twins.
Patricia is survived by her husband; children Jennifer Leigh Johnson and her husband Steven, Joseph E. Hoyt and his wife Meghan, Christopher J. Hoyt and his wife Oneida; 4 grandchildren; brothers and sister Thomas Luckman and his wife Marilyn, J. Richard Luckman and his wife Anne, and Rita Smith; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iris Dramatic Society, c/o St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020