Patricia Ann Phelan
Nashua, NH - Patricia Ann Phelan (Greenholt), 80, of Nashua passed away peacefully at The Community Hospice House in Merrimack with her daughters by her side on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel A. Phelan, who passed away on December 27, 2016. Born October 16, 1938 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roger L. Greenholt and Margaret Greenholt (Meisenhelter). She was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1956. She then attended school for secretarial training. After graduation she worked at Hampshire Chemical Co. in the 1960's supporting executives. She later provided secretarial support for the State of NH Department of Employment Security where she retired. During her career she was known and highly valued for her exceptional typing and organizational skills.
While her children were young, she chose to stay home to raise them, returning to work when they were of high school age. After returning to work she used her income to pay for college for both of her daughters to ensure that they did not graduate with debt from student loans. This was an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, attending her grandchildren's events and going to agility competitions with her daughter Beth and Beth's dog Vinny. Since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February of 2018, she enjoyed several trips with family and frequent family gatherings.
Pat was a long-time member of The First Church, UCC in Nashua.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Erin Kathleen and her husband David Almeda of Nashua and Beth Ann and her husband Kevin Gagnon also of Nashua. She was predeceased by a son, Timothy Patrick who died shortly after birth, with whom she undoubtably will be reunited in her eternal home.
Two grandchildren, Shannon Almeda, 20 and Kathleen Almeda, 17 of Nashua were very special people in Pat's life as were her numerous grand dogs and her beloved cat Toby.
At her request, there are no calling hours and services are private. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064 or The First Church, 1 Concord St., Nashua, NH 03064.
Pat's family wishes to expresses their deep gratitude to the caregivers at Foundation Hematology and Oncology, Radiation Center of Nashua and the Community Hospice House for the loving care and compassion shown to her throughout her journey and for their support of her family's needs as well.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019