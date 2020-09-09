Patricia Ann Stehman SenftPainesville, OH - Patricia Ann Stehman Senft, born October 17, 1951 in York, Pa., the daughter of John Jacob Stehman and Elizabeth Doris Stehman, passed away on September 4, 2020 at Lake West Hospital, Willoughby, Ohio.Patricia lived a wonderful life in Painesville Twp., Ohio and was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She enjoyed dancing, meeting with friends, family, art, crafts, and talking about muscle cars. Her greatest achievement was retiring early to relax and spend time with her friends and family.Patricia attended Phineas Davis Jr. High School in York, Pa., and graduated from the York County School of Technology. Patricia worked at Topflight Corporation in York, Pa. and retired from Avery Dennison in Painesville, OH after 30+ years of service.She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Doris Stehman Bowman of York, her children, Tina Marie Senft and George Eugene Senft of Ohio, two sisters, Missy Grove and Sharon Feltenberger, one brother, John "Jay" Stehman, and her three grandchildren, Donald Jacob Senft, Joseph Paul Senft, and Jeremy Patrick Senft, and former husband Harry E. Senft of Dover, Pa.She is reunited in death with her father, John Jacob Stehman, her sister, Cynthia M. Utz, her aunts and uncles, Robert and Vivian Miller, Bob and June Miller, and her grandparents, John Jacob Stehman, Gertrude Mayer Fehl, George Bayron Anstine, and Hilda Beatrice Irene Alwine.A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 North George Street, York. Family and friends should meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.