Patricia Anne Farrell
York - Patricia Anne Farrell, 83, died on December 16, 2019, Riddle Memorial Hospital, Media PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth B. Farrell, in 2008, to whom she was married for 54 years.
Born May 14, 1936, in Chicago IL, Patricia was the daughter of the late George and Clare Plunkett Meyer.
Pat and Ken moved From York PA, to Marathon, Florida in 1978 and became owners of the Seven Mile Grill Restaurant in the Florida Keys where they retired after 25 years. During those years Pat made lasting friendships with her co-workers and became the Godmother of their children. Prior to moving back to York in June of 2017, she was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and San Pablo Catholic Church in Marathon, Florida. Pat was an avid Mahjong player and delighted in playing once or twice a week with her good friends in the Keys.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Sister Mary O.S.F., of Aston, PA, a son Kenneth Jr. of York: a brother, Fred Meyer, of Chicago IL., in-laws Alphonso and Beverly Ventrice, William and Barbara Farrell, Linda and George Winters, Fred Gorss and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Saturday, December 21, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Church of the Holy Infant, 535 Conewago Creek Rd. Manchester, PA, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery in York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Assisi House, C/0 Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston PA 19014.
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019