Services
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church of the Holy Infant
535 Conewago Creek Rd.
Manchester, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Holy Infant
535 Conewago Creek Rd.
Manchester, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Savior Cemetery
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Farrell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Anne Farrell Obituary
Patricia Anne Farrell

York - Patricia Anne Farrell, 83, died on December 16, 2019, Riddle Memorial Hospital, Media PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth B. Farrell, in 2008, to whom she was married for 54 years.

Born May 14, 1936, in Chicago IL, Patricia was the daughter of the late George and Clare Plunkett Meyer.

Pat and Ken moved From York PA, to Marathon, Florida in 1978 and became owners of the Seven Mile Grill Restaurant in the Florida Keys where they retired after 25 years. During those years Pat made lasting friendships with her co-workers and became the Godmother of their children. Prior to moving back to York in June of 2017, she was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and San Pablo Catholic Church in Marathon, Florida. Pat was an avid Mahjong player and delighted in playing once or twice a week with her good friends in the Keys.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Sister Mary O.S.F., of Aston, PA, a son Kenneth Jr. of York: a brother, Fred Meyer, of Chicago IL., in-laws Alphonso and Beverly Ventrice, William and Barbara Farrell, Linda and George Winters, Fred Gorss and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Saturday, December 21, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Church of the Holy Infant, 535 Conewago Creek Rd. Manchester, PA, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery in York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Assisi House, C/0 Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston PA 19014.

Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -