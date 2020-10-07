1/1
Patricia E. Bixler
Patricia E. Bixler

Craley - Patricia E Bixler, 80, died September 24 at home. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Reba Smith(Poff). She was the wife of Donald Bixler, Sr for 62 years, and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at South Pine Nightwear for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and animals.

She is survived by her husband Donald Bixler Sr., daughter Jan Bixler, son Donald Bixler Jr. (wife, Rhea), 2 granddaughters Ashton and Jennifer Bixler, brothers Elwood Smith(Pam), David Smith(Becky), sisters Alicia Hirt, and Deborrah Reeser(Gale Leroy). She was proceeded in death by her brother Jeffry Smith, and sister Darlene Smith. In accordance with Patricia's wishes there will be no service.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
