Patricia Fisher
Hallam - Patricia (Lehman) Fisher, age 70, died suddenly on July 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was the loving wife of the late Michael G. Fisher; who passed away on October 21, 2019.
Patricia was born in York County on October 29, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Lehman Sr. and Betty Jane (Emenheiser) Lehman.
She is survived by her sons Scott Fisher and his wife Wendy and Ryan Fisher and his fiance' Renee Snyder and her grandchildren Cheyenne Fisher, Isaiah Burdette and Damian Fisher. She is also survived by her brother Arthur J. Lehman Jr. and his wife Jann of Emigsville; and her sister-in-law Vicki Lehman. She is predeceased by her brother Barry L. Lehman.
Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday at 1:00PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York PA 17402. Cremation Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dalla TX 75244.
