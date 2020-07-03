1/1
Patricia Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Fisher

Hallam - Patricia (Lehman) Fisher, age 70, died suddenly on July 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was the loving wife of the late Michael G. Fisher; who passed away on October 21, 2019.

Patricia was born in York County on October 29, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Lehman Sr. and Betty Jane (Emenheiser) Lehman.

She is survived by her sons Scott Fisher and his wife Wendy and Ryan Fisher and his fiance' Renee Snyder and her grandchildren Cheyenne Fisher, Isaiah Burdette and Damian Fisher. She is also survived by her brother Arthur J. Lehman Jr. and his wife Jann of Emigsville; and her sister-in-law Vicki Lehman. She is predeceased by her brother Barry L. Lehman.

Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday at 1:00PM at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York PA 17402. Cremation Services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of East York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dalla TX 75244.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved