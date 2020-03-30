|
Patricia Francis
Airville - Patricia M. (Andrews) Francis, 79 of Airville passed away peacefully at York Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Steven F. Francis.
Born November 22, 1940 in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Mildred M. (Shellenberger) Andrews.
Patricia was a devoted wife and loving mother. She enjoyed knitting and gardening. A fighter at heart, she courageously battled cancer for the last 8 months.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 daughters: Sabrina L. Barr and her husband, Brian of Beaver, PA and Stephanie A. Claypool and her husband, Ben of Greenville, PA.; 2 grandchildren: Tyler J. Garvey of Clinton, PA and Lizzie M. Claypool of Greenville, PA; 1 sister, Gretchen A. Andrews of Red Lion, PA; 1 niece, Hillary L. Hudson of Santa Fe, NM and 1 nephew, Christian A. Hudson of Downingtown, PA.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Andrews who passed away as an infant.
A funeral service will be held privately by the family.
Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020