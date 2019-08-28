|
Patricia J. Christenson
Leader Heights - Patricia J. Christenson, age 94, died gently on August 22, 2019, at Country Meadows of Leader Heights, her home since September of 2015. Pat moved to York following the death of her husband in 2014.
Married to Roger for almost 67 years, Pat is survived by daughter Susan Shannon (David) of York and sons Thomas Christenson of Bakersfield, CA and James Christenson (Brigid) of Gibsonia, PA. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Jeff Shannon (Suzanne) and children Dean, Andrew, and Annette; Kerry Ott (David) and daughters Piper and Avery; Michael Shannon; Steve Christenson (Paulina) and children Ava, Jackson, and Andrew; Megan Christenson and children Hannah and Paige; Margaret Gibson (Grant); Eric Christenson; and Hannah Christenson.
The "Cherry Pie" Grandma was born in Indianapolis on December 25, 1924 to parents Charles A. and Effie Almeda Pfleiderer, graduated from Purdue University in 1945 (Mortar Board), and married Roger on May 3, 1947. Life and work located Roger and Pat in Milwaukee, WI, Gibsonia, PA, Gainesville, FL, Sturgeon Bay, WI, and eventually back to Gibsonia. Known for her feisty personality and dry sense of humor, Pat was an amazing seamstress, accountant, gardener, and homemaker. A dedicated and passionate bridge player, Pat's last game with her very special bridge group at Country Meadows took place just the day before she died.
Pat was blessed to be in the tender care of the Country Meadows staff, Lifesong Hospice, and her companions to whom her family will always be grateful, especially for the love and kindness shown by Geraldine Shaub. We will cherish Pat's memory and miss her forever.
The family plans to celebrate Pat's life with a Memorial Service in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Any contributions in her memory can be made to The Caring Ministry of First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019