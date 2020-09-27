Patricia J. CrossonYork - Patricia Jean Fitting Crosson, born March 23 1936, entered into Eternal Life on September 24 2020.She was a resident of Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Crosson and two sons, Charles and James Intrieri. Also by her first husband Clarence Intrieri, Jr.Mrs. Crosson is survived by her son Clarence Intrieri III of York Haven, and stepson Michael Crosson of Philadelphia; daughters Patricia Fishel of Etters, Monica Smiley of Lewisberry, and Michelle Crosson of York Haven. Also 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.A celebration of her life will be at the family's discretion.