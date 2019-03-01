|
|
Patricia Jansky
york - Patricia Dawn (Schroeder) Jansky, 85, of Spring Garden Township, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Jansky.
Born July 28, 1933 in Oconto, WI, she was the daughter of the late Roemilda (Martens) Schroeder and the late Col. Edmund R. Schroeder.
She grew up in the Presbyterian Church. Her life was devoted to her family, church, community projects, running a day camp for underprivileged youth, and was on the Board of York Women's Club, handling various projects. She volunteered nursing hours at several nursing homes, assisted at the Blind Center, testing school children, and various projects at Bell Social Services.
She is survived by a beloved sister-in-law, Barbara Schroeder; her three daughters, Deborah K. Lilley and her husband Robert, Vicki R. Mostul and Lori Turcotte; two sons, David R. Jansky and his wife Amy, and Steven R. Jansky; grandchildren, Krista Freedman and her husband, Seth; Tessa D. Prusadis and her husband, Andrew; Carrie Pryor and her husband Brent; Shelby Jansky; Dustin Jansky; Reese Gliddon and his wife Jackie; and Maeghan Gliddon. Also, five great-grandchildren, Alana Pryor, Cheyanne and Scarlette Prusadis, Nathan and Jonah Freedman.
Services will be held privately. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019