Patricia K. Yost
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord," 2 Corinthians 5:8
Melbourne Beach, FL - Patricia K. Yost, 79, a former resident of Wellsville, entered into rest at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Edward M. Poe Hospice Care Center in Titusville, FL. She was the loving wife of Maynard L. Yost. The couple would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on October 14, 2020.
Born January 24, 1941 in Windsor Township, she was a daughter of the late Austin H. and Fairy V. (Bubb) Schmuck.
Patricia had 20 years of service as an RN for The Brethren Home in New Oxford. She attended Riverside Baptist Church in Indialantic, FL and previously St. Paul's Red Run Church in East Berlin and Harmony Grove Community Church in Dover.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by three daughters, Angela K. Thornton of Spring Grove, Christine E. Lattimer of Satellite Beach, FL and Faithe E. Martin of Cookeville, TN; two sons, David L. Yost of Damascus, VA and Albert E. Yost of Melbourne, FL; seventeen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry A. Schmuck of Peach Bottom and James C. Schmuck of Dover; and two sisters, Elaine C. Claybaugh and Mary A. Jacobs, both of East Berlin. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn R., Harry R. and Keith G. Schmuck. Her sister, Phyllis J. Byers of Dillsburg died just two days after Patricia.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patricia's celebration of life at 10 AM and the viewing from 9 to 10 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Paul's Red Run Church, 6623 Davidsburg Rd., East Berlin. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Dellosso. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 3333 N. Riverside Dr., Indialantic, FL 32903.
