Patricia L. Dove
Windsor Twp. - Patricia L. Dove, age 65, of Windsor Township, Red Lion, died at 10:00 AM Monday, March 30, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - Dallastown. She was the wife of Thomas L. Dove.
Born September 18, 1954 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late James A. Sherman, Sr., and Wanda J. (Bare) Sherman. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion.
In addition to her husband of 28 years, Mrs. Dove is survived by a daughter, Christina L. Sherman of Windsor; a grandson, Evan Moore; and siblings, Darlene Fitzhugh, and her husband Ricky, James Sherman, Jr., Roy Sherman, and his wife Beth, Bobby Sherman, and his wife Nancy, and Jeannie Welch, and her husband Jeff.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Red Lion, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA, 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020