Patricia L. McGuireFelton - Patricia L. McGuire, 82 of Felton, passed away at home 10/17/20.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Baltimore, MD, Patricia was a resident of Bel Air, MD for 24 years then the last 20 years was a resident of Felton, York County.Survivors are sons J. Michael McGuire and wife Sharon McGuire, Shawn C. McGuire and wife Darlene McGuire, granddaughter Jennifer McGuire and Grandson Connor McGuire.She was preceded in death by her husband John F. McGuire.A beautiful person who will be greatly missed by her loving family and anyone who knew her.