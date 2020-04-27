|
Patricia Lamberson
Wellsville - Patricia A. (Ogden) Lamberson, 87, of Wellsville, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 26th, 2020 at the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
She was born Friday, April 21st, 1933 in Blossburg, Tioga County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Howard E. & Ruth H. Ogden.
Patricia was a loving wife to her husband of almost 68 years, Jack N. Lamberson and a mother to her cherished children: Nancy A. Lamberson, of Wellsville; Kathy E. Lamberson, of Dillsburg and John D. Lamberson, of Dover. She was a doting grandmother to her grandchildren: Vanessa Lamberson, of York and Kyle O'Dell, of Dillsburg and her step-grandchildren: Lori Messersmith, of Dover and Douglas Messersmith, of Delta, CO. She was also the great-grandmother of Zachery Murtoff, of Dover.
There will be no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, 99 West Church St., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020