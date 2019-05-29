Patricia Lauchman



Spring Grove - Patricia C. (Boyer) Lauchman, age 84, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Carl E. Lauchman, who passed away in January of 2019; together they shared over 66 years of marriage.



Pat was born in York on August 8, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Roman and Helen (Poff) Boyer. In her younger years she worked in several silk mills in York, one of them is where she met her husband Carl. Together they owned and operated Carl's Food Market in Jefferson for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and loved nature and animals. She was a very loving wife and mother and cherished spending time at home with her family, because home was her haven.



She is survived by her daughter Karen Wineholt and husband Jerry of Spring Grove, her son Glenn Lauchman of Spring Grove, her grandchildren Chris, Heather, Carrie, Aaron, Kayla and Kody and her great grandchildren Noah, Jay, Spencer, Micah, Loralei, Molly, Elise, Isaac, Emerson, Oriana, Harper, Zoey, Oliver and one on the way due in December. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as several special lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Ralph, Roman, Herbert and Edward Boyer and her sisters, Loretta Arnold, Geraldine Boyer, Betty Lauer and Gladys Boyer.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove with Rev. Katherine Seiler officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service next to her husband in the church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8pm and on Friday from 10-11 am at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Ladies of Lischey's, 5671 Lischey's Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.



www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary