W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Yorktown, VA
Patricia Lee (Pat) Meckley


1931 - 2020
Patricia (Pat) Lee Meckley

Newport News, VA - Patricia (Pat) Lee Meckley, died on January 10th, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia at the age of 88. Pat is survived by her husband, John S. Meckley, Sr.; children, John Meckley, Jr., Jim Meckley, Daniel Meckley (deceased), Cathy Huemer; siblings, Joan Appleman and Shirley Rearich; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Pat was born on June 2, 1931 in York, Pennsylvania. She graduated from nursing school in 1952 and she married John on April 7, 1956. A memorial service is scheduled for 3PM on January 18th at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Yorktown, VA, with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
