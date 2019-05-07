Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Normandie Ridge
1700 Normandie Drive
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Grayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Grayson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia M. Grayson Obituary
Patricia M. Grayson

West Manchester Twp. - Patricia M. Grayson, age 82, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 4:20 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Grayson.

Born October 22, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Lentz) Frey, she was a 1954 graduate of Red Lion High School. Mrs. Grayson retired as the CEO of Ettco Tool and Machine Company, Inc. and was a member of the West Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7374 Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Grayson is survived by three children, Natalie C. Ensminger, and her husband David of York, Michael Ruppert, and his wife Beth of Dover, and Dan L. Mitchell, and his wife Tammy of York; a granddaughter, Ashley M. Dror; a great grandson, Killian M. Dror; a special nephew, Alan E. Albright, and his wife Patty; a brother, Daniel E. Frey, and his wife Louise; a sister, Linda J. Frey; a brother-in-law, Loy Craley; and dear friend, John Strum. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Beverly Albright, Dorothy Craley, and Catherine Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, with the Rev. David L. Brinker officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Private burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Normandie Ridge Benevolent Care Fund, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408 or to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now