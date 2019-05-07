Patricia M. Grayson



West Manchester Twp. - Patricia M. Grayson, age 82, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 4:20 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Grayson.



Born October 22, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Lentz) Frey, she was a 1954 graduate of Red Lion High School. Mrs. Grayson retired as the CEO of Ettco Tool and Machine Company, Inc. and was a member of the West Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7374 Ladies Auxiliary.



Mrs. Grayson is survived by three children, Natalie C. Ensminger, and her husband David of York, Michael Ruppert, and his wife Beth of Dover, and Dan L. Mitchell, and his wife Tammy of York; a granddaughter, Ashley M. Dror; a great grandson, Killian M. Dror; a special nephew, Alan E. Albright, and his wife Patty; a brother, Daniel E. Frey, and his wife Louise; a sister, Linda J. Frey; a brother-in-law, Loy Craley; and dear friend, John Strum. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Beverly Albright, Dorothy Craley, and Catherine Garner.



Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, with the Rev. David L. Brinker officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Private burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Normandie Ridge Benevolent Care Fund, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408 or to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019