Patricia M. Phillips



Newberry Twp - Patricia M. "Miss Patti" Phillips, age 57, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 1:47 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Carl H. Phillips.



Born May 16, 1961 in York, a daughter of Patricia A. (Hickey) Hamme of York, and the late David R. Hamme, she was a graduate of Central York High School and Pennsylvania School of Arts in Marietta. She worked as a graphic artist, and was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, as well as its Bus Ministry, and co-founded the J.I.M (Jesus In Me) Church program for inter city children.



In addition to her husband and her mother, Mrs. Phillips is survived by two stepsons, Eric C. Phillips, and his wife Olivia, and Adam E. Phillips,l of York; three grandchildren, Harper, Cole, and Camryn Phillips; two sisters, Theresa A. Hamme of Mount Wolf, and Mary K. Hamme of Perry Hall, Maryland; a brother, David B. Hamme of Lancaster; and her beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5005 Carlisle Road, Dover, with her Pastor, The Rev. Sterling Walsh, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 1-3:00 PM. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church J.I.M. Program, 5005 Carlisle Road, Dover PA 17315.



