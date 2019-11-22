|
Patricia Myers
Dillsburg - After a prolonged battle with cancer, Patricia A. Myers, 75, passed away at her home in Dillsburg on November 20, 2019, with her faithful and loving husband by her side.
Patricia was born on January 6, 1944, in Cumberland County, PA to the late Kenneth and Mabel (Schlusser) Myers. Her warm hospitality and joy of serving others was evident-especially during her 25 plus years serving as a waitress at Baker's Diner.
Patricia's hospitality was extended to friends and family whom she always prepared special meals and sweets for. From lemon meringue pie to peanut brittle-Patricia had a special ability to bring family together over food.
She had a love of ceramics and knitting, but her deepest joy and memorable moments were spending time with her family-especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Herbert A. Myers; daughter, Deborah L. Sherman (Stanley); sister, Diane Renninger; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Myers; her sister, Kay Griffith, and her son, Blaine Myers.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, PA. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 641, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or the United Methodist Home for Children, Inc., 5120 Simpson Ferry Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019