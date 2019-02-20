|
|
Patricia Pearl (Murray) Valdes
York - Patricia Pearl (Murray) Valdes, age 68, of York, died peacefully, Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in York on February 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Charles Miller and the late Dolores Murray Fells. Patricia was the loving wife of the late Lupo Agustin Valdes.
She was a graduate of William Penn High School. Patricia was employed by Dentsply and later worked as a private caretaker.
Patricia was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was active in Bible study and the Senior Center. She enjoyed knitting, especially knitting hats for children, and arts and crafts. She enjoyed her sweets, especially her favorite, Pepsi Cola and getting her hair and nails done. Patricia's main love in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Kanita Murray of York, her son Antonio Valdes, and his wife Victoria of York, her siblings Steven, Tynia, Stephanie, Charles, Diane, and Olivia. She is aslo survived by her grandchildren Markayla, Dennis, KiyJohnna, Antonio, Jr., Marcos, Agustin, and Acadain, her great-grandchildren Wydean, Zamyrah, Zanilah, and Carsyn, and a host of extended grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Bobby.
A funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 West Locust Street, York. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 11:00am to 12:00 Noon.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019