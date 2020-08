Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia R. Corasaniti



York - Patricia Rose Corasaniti, 54, entered into rest Monday July 27, 2020 in Baltimore. She was the wife of John V. Corasaniti, II. She also leaves her son John V. Corasaniti, III; and loving extended family and friends.



Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store