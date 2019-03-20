Services
Patricia R. Emig


1936 - 2019
Patricia R. Emig

Dover Twp - Patricia R. Emig, age 82, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 10:20 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Tyrone L. Emig.

Born on June 16, 1936 in Mount Wolf, a daughter of the late Arthur and Elenora (Fetrow) Weire, she retired from BAE systems, formerly known as Bowen & McLaughlin York.

Mrs. Emig is survived by a daughter, Victoria A. Gross, and her husband Steve of Dallastown; a son, Harold E. Yohe, Jr. of Dover; four grandchildren, Nicole Jepsen, Steven Gross, Jennifer Yohe, and Kristen Muñoz; two great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy M. Fullerton, and her husband Walter of Emigsville; and a brother, Ernest L. Weire, and his wife Helen of York.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Parkville Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
